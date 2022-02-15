In putting together a $236M Series D, one biotech spurns Nasdaq and signals the dimming allure of IPOs

As the biotech IPO market continues to flounder after a record pandemic run, the question must be asked: Are companies becoming so IPO-averse that they would rather seek additional private raises than risk going public? For at least one biotech, the answer appears to be yes.

Kallyope closed a $236 million Series D on Tuesday morning about two years after its last funding round, aiming to push forward a slate of clinical programs into further studies. CEO Jay Galeota told Endpoints News that while his company never closed the IPO door following its $112 million Series C in March 2020, the current market played, at least in part, a role in its decision making.

“I think it’s fair to say that we were open to multiple options,” Galeota said. “And at the same time, as the market conditions became less obvious for a public offering, we pivoted to, if…

