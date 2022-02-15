SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES STRENGTHENS R&D LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH SEVERAL SENIOR APPOINTMENTS

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing our proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage platforms, today announced the appointments of Lisa Melia as Vice President, Clinical Operations, Pinky Doshi as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Paschalis Sideras as Vice President, Discovery Immunobiology.

