The Chopra Foundation Announces Partnership with Cybin Inc. to Increase Education and Awareness of the Potential Use of Psychedelics in Supporting Well-Being and Mental Health

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Chopra Foundation (the "Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, dedicated to improving health and well-being, today announced a partnership with Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) ("Cybin"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™". The Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health. Emerging research shows that psychedelic-assisted therapy can potentially improve the quality of life for people suffering with mental illnesses, including those specific indications that Cybin is targeting, such as Major Depressive Disorder, Alcohol Use Disorder and Anxiety Disorders.

