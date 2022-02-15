Travecta Therapeutics Appoints Leading Experts to Expand its Scientific Advisory Leadership Team

PRINCETON, N.J. and SINGAPORE: PRINCETON, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Travecta Therapeutics, Pte Ltd., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain-barrier, today announced significant expansion of the Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"). The newly appointed members of the Scientific Advisory Board include: Stuart Grossman, MD; William Elmquist, PharmD, PhD; Jann Sarkaria, MD; and Mark Wallace, MD. These esteemed clinical scientists join current SAB members: Jerold Chun, MD, PhD Professor and Senior Vice President of Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Institute and Adjunct Professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Departments of Pharmacology and Neurosciences; and Peter Honig, MD, MPH, former Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Group Head of Development for China and Japan at Pfizer.

Click here to view original post