U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Mirati Therapeutics’ New Drug Application for Adagrasib as Treatment of Previously Treated KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Action (PDUFA) date for adagrasib is December 14, 2022. The adagrasib NDA is being reviewed by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H), which allows for the approval of drugs that treat serious conditions, and that fill an unmet medical need based on a surrogate endpoint. In addition, the application is being reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process that ensures safe and effective treatments are made available to patients as early…

