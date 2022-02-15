Yousef Benhamida accepted into Forbes Business Council

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Founder and Chief Executive Officer Yousef Benhamida of HS Supplies, one of the major plant nutrient manufacturers and suppliers to hydroponic and agricultural distributors in the United States, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Yousef was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Click here to view original post