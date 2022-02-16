Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that it has resubmitted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This resubmission is in response to the FDA’s April 2, 2021 Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the sNDA originally submitted for a proposed indication for pimavanserin for the t

