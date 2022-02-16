Roswell Biotechnologies to Present First Commercial Molecular Electronics Chip at the 2022 International Solid-State Circuits Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Roswell Biotechnologies, the molecular electronics company, announced today that Chief Science Officer Barry Merriman, Ph.D. will present a paper titled "A CMOS Molecular Electronics Chip for Single-Molecule Biosensing" at the prestigious International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) on Feb. 22. The presentation will detail the design of the Roswell Molecular Electronics (ME) Chip™, the first commercial molecular electronics chip. The Roswell Molecular Electronics Platform has also been chosen for the highly selective conference live-demo session.

