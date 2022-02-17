Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Sponsor and Present at Molecular Med Tri-Con 2022

SALT LAKE CITY: SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be a premium sponsor of the upcoming Molecular Med Tri-Con held February 21-23, 2022 in San Diego, CA, which will also include a presentation by representatives of the Company and its newly-acquired subsidiary.

Click here to view original post