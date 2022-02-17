SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The webcast (live and archived) and related slide presentation can be accessed through https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q4YEResults or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vdypceqy. Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.
Click here to view original post
Evofem Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, March 3, 2022
SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The webcast (live and archived) and related slide presentation can be accessed through https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q4YEResults or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vdypceqy. Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.