Evofem Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, March 3, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The webcast (live and archived) and related slide presentation can be accessed through https://evofem.investorroom.com/2021Q4YEResults or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vdypceqy. Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required.

