Poseida Therapeutics to Present Interim Results from Phase 1 Trial of P-PSMA-101 at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of P-PSMA-101, the Company’s solid tumor autologous CAR-T product candidate to treat patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These data are being presented today at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) in a poster presentation entitled, "Phase 1 Study of P-PSMA-101 CAR-T Cells in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)." The presentation (Abstract 98/Poster E9) will be available on demand through the Symposium’s virtual platform and during Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer today at 2:30 pm ET at ASCO GU, which is taking place in San Francisco and virtually February 17-19, 2022.

Click here to view original post