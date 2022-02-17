Prometheus Laboratories Announces the Launch of PredictrPK™ IFX, A Revolutionary Test Enabling Precision-Guided Dosing for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader of precision healthcare, announced today the launch of PredictrPK IFX, a test that aids healthcare providers with biologic dose optimization through individualized pharmacokinetic modeling. The value of adaptive dosing has been demonstrated in recent clinical studies, and PredictrPK brings this advancement into routine clinical practice for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Click here to view original post