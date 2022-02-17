Psychedelics biotech to enter clinic in Canada; Months after emerging from stealth, Walking Fish closes Series A

A Canadian company focused on psychedelic-inspired mental health treatment is collaborating with the University of Calgary in a clinical trial for a candidate that treats cancer-related distress.

The university’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute and Enveric Biosciences will team up to establish a trial of EVM-101. About 50% of cancer patients report psychological distress, such as depression, anxiety and stress-induced clinical manifestations, the company said in a release. Up to 40% of those patients meet the criteria for a mood disorder that requires treatment, and CRD has no approved treatment.

A clinical trial led by Hotchkiss researcher Valerie Taylor will begin later this year, and a regulatory submission to Health Canada is expected to be finalized soon. Patient enrollment will start later this year, or at the start of 2023, and the study will provide participants with a single oral dose of EVM-101, a first-generation oral psilocybin.

