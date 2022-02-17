Versameb to present at the Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction 2022 Winter Meeting

BASEL, Switzerland: BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a pre-clinical stage company focused on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics, today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Friedrich Metzger will be presenting data on the Company’s mRNA engineering technology and lead therapeutic candidate, VMB-100, at the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) 2022 Winter Meeting, taking place on 22-26 February 2022 in San Diego, California.

