Arthrosi Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new uricosuric agent for the management of hyperuricemia in patients with gout, announced today the appointment of Philip Moody as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Moody is a highly accomplished CFO who brings more than 25 years of experience and a track record of success working in private and public biotech companies.

