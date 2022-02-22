SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences New AVITI System Shows Seamless Compatibility and High Performance with KAPA Library Preparation Kits in Multiple NGS Applications
Click here to view original post
Element Biosciences New AVITI System Shows Seamless Compatibility and High Performance with KAPA Library Preparation Kits in Multiple NGS Applications
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Biosciences New AVITI System Shows Seamless Compatibility and High Performance with KAPA Library Preparation Kits in Multiple NGS Applications