HALOZYME REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook. "Our performance in the fourth quarter closed out a year of strong performance across our business highlighted by record full year revenue from royalties, growing 130% from last year driven by the continued adoption of our wave 2 partner products subcutaneous DARZALEX® and Phesgo® (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf)," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "In 2022, we look forward to building on 2021 momentum and anticipate 50% growth in our high-margin, recurring royalty revenues driven by further adoption of wave 2 products. We project further expansion and maturing of our pipeline, with 4 new targets entering Phase 1 development and at least 5 products advancing to Phase…

Click here to view original post