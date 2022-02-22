Inhibrx Announces Amended Loan Agreement with Oxford

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today announced that it has amended its loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"). "This amendment further strengthens our balance sheet in a volatile equity market and provides us with additional non-dilutive capital and flexibility as we continue to advance our pipeline and prepare for potential commercialization," said Kelly Deck, Chief Financial Officer of Inhibrx. "Oxford has been a supportive partner throughout our evolution and transformation as a company and we are pleased to expand the relationship."

