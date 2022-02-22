OncoSec Announces Appointment of George Chi as Chief Financial Officer

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body’s immune system to target and attack cancer, today announced the appointment of George Chi as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chi joins the Company from THPlasma, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since July 2020 and helped found the company’s plasma collection business and establish regular commercial sales. Prior to joining THPlasma, Mr. Chi served as Chief Financial Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CASI"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, from September 2018 to February 2020. Prior to joining CASI, Mr. Chi was Vice President of Finance at Flavors Holdings, Inc., a packaged food company, where he led the global accounting function, including financial reporting, planning,…

