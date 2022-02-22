Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Brent Warner as President, Gene Therapy

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that Brent Warner has joined the Company as President, Gene Therapy effective February 21, 2022. "Brent brings deep pharmaceutical expertise and a strong track record of leadership in gene therapy and rare genetic diseases to Poseida, and I am excited to welcome him to our team," said Mark Gergen, Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "Alongside our top scientists, he will lead the execution of drug development programs in gene therapy, including our recent research collaboration with Takeda. It’s an exciting time at Poseida, and I look forward to working with Brent as we continue to advance our innovative gene therapy programs."

Click here to view original post