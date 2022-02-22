Tyra Biosciences to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that TYRA management will be participating in a corporate panel discussion at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022. Details are below: Corporate Panel Details: Targeted Oncology – Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:10 am ET

