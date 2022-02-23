SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Abilita Bio, Inc., today announced the appointment of Daniel M. Bradbury to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bradbury is a seasoned biotech executive and business strategist with a formidable track record of building successful biotech companies. "Abilita Bio Appoints Dan Bradbury to its Newly Formed Board of Directors""We are committed to attracting Board members with strong track records of leading early-stage biotech companies to success, and close alignment to our company’s mission to become the leader in discovering and developing antibodies that target challenging membrane proteins. Dan brings a wealth of biotech leadership and clinical experience to the table along with his sharp strategic thinking. As we take Abilita to the next stage, his guidance will be key to growing the leadership team, crafting our approach, and building a solid clinical development plan," said Mauro Mileni, Chief Executive Officer of Abilita…

