Avidity Biosciences Appoints Steve Hughes, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the appointment of Steve Hughes, M.D. as chief medical officer. Dr. Hughes has over 20 years of experience building and leading clinical development and medical affairs teams at prominent biopharmaceutical companies.

