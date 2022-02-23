Biocom California Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors and Board of Governors

SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it has added Amy Butler, Ph.D., president of Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific, to its board of directors and has appointed David H. Crean, Ph.D., managing partner of Coast Bioventures LLC, to its board of governors. “Drs. Butler and Crean are respected industry leaders who offer strategic insight and expertise that help suppor

Click here to view original post