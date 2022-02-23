BioTheryX Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich as Chair of Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing targeted protein degraders to create life-saving medicines, today announced that Nancy Miller-Rich has assumed the role of Chair of the BioTheryX Board of Directors. Ms. Miller-Rich, who has been serving as an active Independent Board Director, succeeds David Stirling, Ph.D., a co-founder of BioTheryX and previous Chief Scientific Officer of Celgene, who will remain as a member of the Board.

