Cymbiotika Unveils Longevity Mushroom Supplement for Energy, Focus and Overall Vitality

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Organic Longevity Mushrooms. The liposomal medicinal mushroom formula contains six powerful organic mushrooms with health benefits backed by trademarked clinical studies. The formula has been enhanced by adding a powerful compound called EGCG, known to power the mitochondria, stimulate the brain, enhance the immune system, and increase metabolic function.

