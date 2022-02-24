Salk Institute mourns the passing of Paul Farmer, champion of global health equity

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute mourns the loss of Paul Farmer, MD, PhD, a champion of global health equity and recipient of the inaugural Salk Institute Medal for Health and Humanity in 2005 (now known as the Salk Medal for Public Service). Farmer died in his sleep in Rwanda on February 21. He was co-founder and chief strategist of Partners In Health, an international non-profit organization that provides health care, infrastructure and advocacy for the communities that need it most. He was also professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In the resource-poor settings of Haiti, Rwanda and elsewhere, Farmer and Partners In Health established community-based health systems that deliver high-quality care for hundreds of thousands of people; built schools, sanitation and water systems; vaccinated children; reduced the rates of HIV transmission; and treated people with drug-resistant…

