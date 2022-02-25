Tillman Gerngross leads a pack of CEOs out the door; With eyes on pipeline expansion, Poseida woos a gene therapy exec from Novartis

Tillman Gerngross

As market volatility sweeps through the landscape, CEO changes are really ramping up, and topping the list is Tillman Gerngross, a force in the antibody space who hitched his wagon to finding another Covid-19 solution by co-founding Adagio Therapeutics. With big investors backing him, the big dreams sputtered when ADG20 proved less effective against Omicron in December. Gerngross has now resigned as CEO, handing things over to COO David Hering on an interim basis until a permanent successor is named. No stranger to the Covid vaccine fight, Hering was poached from his role as global mRNA business lead of Pfizer in July 2021.

The pandemic threw a wrench in Jeff Marrazzo's plans to exit Spark earlier, while the company settled in as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roche. But the founding CEO feels the time is right