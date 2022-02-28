Element Biosciences Becomes the Newest Member of 10x Genomics’ Compatible Partner Program (CPP) Across Multiple Single Cell Applications

February 28, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Element Biosciences Becomes the Newest Member of 10x Genomics’ Compatible Partner Program (CPP) Across Multiple Single Cell Applications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element and 10x Genomics’ partnership demonstrates the seamless integration of Element’s AVITI™ System and 10x Genomics’ single cell technologies.
Click here to view original post