Fortis Life Sciences Acquires Abcore, A Leader in Nanobody Technologies

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortis Life Sciences has acquired Abcore, a San Diego, California, USA based antibody discovery platform specializing in nanobody technology. With the addition of Abcore, Fortis extends its capabilities into the antibody discovery market serving biopharma customers developing antibody and nanobody-based therapeutics. Brian Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Fortis, remarked on the partnership, “Abcore is a powerful addition to the Fortis portfolio and deepens our a

Click here to view original post