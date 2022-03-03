SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through April 9, 2022. About Acadia Pharmaceuticals Aca
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on March 9, 2022
