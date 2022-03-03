Salk Professor Martyn Goulding wins Brain Prize

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Martyn Goulding will receive the 2022 Brain Prize for pioneering research on the neuronal circuits that control movement, the Lundbeck Foundation announced today.

Goulding shares the prize—the world’s top recognition in neuroscience, totaling 10 million DKK (approximately $1.5 million)—with Professor Ole Kiehn at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and Professor Silvia Arber at the University of Basel and Friedrich Miescher Institute in Switzerland. They will receive the award from His Royal Highness The Crown Prince of Denmark at an event in Copenhagen on May 24.

“The ability to move is fundamental,” says University of Edinburgh Professor Richard Morris, who served as chair of the Brain Prize Selection Committee at the Lundbeck Foundation. “From the first steps of a baby through to the balance and agility required in riding a bicycle that gets us to work, movement is something we do all the time. Understanding…

