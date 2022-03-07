Bristol Myers reserves a center spot at Alexandria’s big San Diego biotech R&D hub

After planting — or in some cases, taking over — multiple flags around San Diego over the years, Bristol Myers Squibb is bringing them all under one roof.

The pharma giant announced a long-term lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities last week to build its newest core R&D facility: a 427,000-square-foot building located inside the mega campus in the University Town Center dubbed Alexandria Point.

Rupert Vessey

“Having a single campus will accelerate collaboration amongst our company’s research teams and will foster a flexible working ecosystem to further BMS’s mission to advance medicines for patients who need them most,” Rupert Vessey, BMS executive vice president, research and early development, said in a statement.

Its current main R&D site in San Diego “focuses on the exploration of novel biology and target concepts – such as protein degradation – and complex biologics,” according to the website.

BMS will…

