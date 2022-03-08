Sherlock, Feng Zhang’s CRISPR diagnostic outfit, grabs $80M to go beyond Covid-19

After spending two years proving its CRISPR and synthetic biology platforms could deliver powerful Covid-19 diagnostics, as well as shipping those test kits, Sherlock Biosciences is ready to return to its original mission.

The Boston-based company has raised $80 million to develop new diagnostic products, including those that can be used in an at-home setting.

Co-founded by Feng Zhang at the Broad Institute (which just recently won the patent dispute over who invented the use of CRISPR/Cas9 to edit genes in human cells), Sherlock makes use of the same machinery to lock in specific strands of genetic material just like with CRISPR therapeutics. But the biotech aims to leverage different enzymes to cut RNA, triggering a process that can then be co-opted to visibly demonstrate whether that target is present.

“Our novel chemistries combine the accuracy of PCR with the simplicity and convenience of antigen tests, powering a decentralized…

