With investment from Alloy, Boston peptide manufacturer announces Series A

In an ideal scenario, Mytide Therapeutics co-founder Dale Thomas pictures his company’s tech in hospitals across America. On Tuesday, the company announced a $7 million Series A fundraising round that will help bring that goal a step closer to reality.

Mytide will use the money to advance its Gen2 platform, a portable peptide manufacturer that it says has the ability to produce natural and non-natural peptides about 30 times faster than the traditional manufacturing process. Thanks to its data collection process, Gen2 can help eliminate bottlenecks in the supply chain, which have become ever-present in the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The financing was led by Alloy Therapeutics, which alongside Pyxis last year spun out Kyma Therapeutics, a company dedicated to finding antibodies that can hit two high-risk targets for cancer and immunology treatments.

The announcement is timely, as portable, self-sufficient manufacturing has been in the headlines the…

