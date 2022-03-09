New technology enables unprecedented glimpse inside single brain cells

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute researchers have developed a new genomic technology to simultaneously analyze the DNA, RNA and chromatin—a combination of DNA and protein—from a single cell. The method, which took five years to develop, is an important step forward for large collaborations where multiple teams are working simultaneously to classify thousands of new cell types. The new technology, published in Cell Genomics on March 9, 2022, will help streamline analyses.

“This multimodal platform is going to be useful by providing a comprehensive database that can be used by the groups trying to integrate their single-modality data,” says senior author Joseph Ecker, director of the Genomic Analysis Laboratory, the Salk International Council Chair in Genetics and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator. “This new information can also inform and guide future cell-type classification.”

Ecker believes this technology will be vital for large-scale efforts,…

Click here to view original post