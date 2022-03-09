Scoop: Gilead outlines plans to muscle up its manufacturing arm after Immunomedics layoffs

Gilead has had a no good, very bad week thus far. On Monday, the company revealed Phase III data for its prized $21 billion Immunomedics drug that fell flat on Wall Street, and then Tuesday, reports first emerged that Gilead is planning to lay off 114 staffers from Immunomedics’ former headquarters — a move planned no later than February but whose timing coincidentally proved unfortunate.

Enter the attempt to shift the narrative.

Endpoints News has learned Gilead closed on Tuesday the purchase of a new lot in northern San Diego County in Oceanside, CA. Through the purchase, Gilead will acquire 27 acres of land to build a manufacturing site as it winds down its manufacturing operations in New Jersey, as reported earlier.

There’s no info yet on…

