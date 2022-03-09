CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #lifestyle–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, will present three new abstracts this week at Rome’s World Sleep Congress 2022, a major global sleep conference that brings the best of sleep medicine and research together to further the field of sleep research and discovery. SleepScore’s presentations come after a notable year of research, development, and analysis of their 85+ million hours of objective sleep data gathered from their suit
Click here to view original post
SleepScore Labs to Present New Research at World Sleep Congress 2022 Based on Latest SleepScore Big Data Analyses
CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #lifestyle–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, will present three new abstracts this week at Rome’s World Sleep Congress 2022, a major global sleep conference that brings the best of sleep medicine and research together to further the field of sleep research and discovery. SleepScore’s presentations come after a notable year of research, development, and analysis of their 85+ million hours of objective sleep data gathered from their suit