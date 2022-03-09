SleepScore Labs to Present New Research at World Sleep Congress 2022 Based on Latest SleepScore Big Data Analyses

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #lifestyle–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, will present three new abstracts this week at Rome’s World Sleep Congress 2022, a major global sleep conference that brings the best of sleep medicine and research together to further the field of sleep research and discovery. SleepScore’s presentations come after a notable year of research, development, and analysis of their 85+ million hours of objective sleep data gathered from their suit

Click here to view original post