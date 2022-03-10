Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 1st Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum on March 16, 2022

March 10, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 1st Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum on March 16, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 1st Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through April 16, 2022. About Acadia Pharmaceuticals Acadia is advancing breakthroughs i
Click here to view original post