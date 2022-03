SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced a program to accelerate the clinical development of its NR2F6 therapies. The Company intends to combine modified mRNA technology with Regen’s existing siRNA ( small interfering…

Click here to view original post