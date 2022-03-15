Wugen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial of WU-CART-007 for the Treatment of Patients with R/R T-ALL/LBL

ST. LOUIS & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 trial of WU-CART-007 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). WU-CART-007 is an off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CA

Click here to view original post