Landmark Precision Medicine Research Effort Releases its First Genomic Dataset

March 17, 2022 Mary Canady News

The All of Us Research Program, a nationwide effort to gather information from 1 million or more people living in the United States, then use that data to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, has published its first genomic dataset.

