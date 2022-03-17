Salk Institute appoints Sue Bacino Vice President of Human Resources

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today the appointment of Sue Bacino as Vice President of Human Resources (HR) to advance the overall mission of Salk through the acquisition, retention and support of a diverse, world-class faculty and staff.

“Sue has had extensive experience not only in human resources, but also in leading organizations in change and growth,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “Through her leadership, the Institute will strengthen its efforts on mentorship, collaboration and fostering individual talents. We are truly fortunate to have her join Salk.”

Bacino most recently served as head of HR for Ra Medical Systems. In that role—reporting to the CEO and serving as a key member of the leadership team—Bacino was responsible for the implementation of all HR-related processes and functions. Prior to that,…

Click here to view original post