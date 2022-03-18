Zai Lab gives Josh Smiley a second chance in a prime role; Denali gets ready to rearrange staff as clinical hold continues

Josh Smiley

? Raising more than a few eyebrows across the industry, Josh Smiley has turned up as Zai Lab’s choice for COO effective Aug. 1, resetting his career in short order after getting canned at Eli Lilly last February. The ex-CFO, who spent more than 25 years at Lilly, had engaged in an “inappropriate personal relationship” with an employee and “consensual though inappropriate personal communications” with other staffers, according to an investigation. Lilly summarily appointed Anat Ashkenazi, who’s been with the company since 2001, as Smiley’s replacement.

In a curious statement, Zai Lab CEO Samantha Du is willing to give Smiley another shot: “I am very confident that his commitment to high ethical standards and operational excellence will be instrumental in our mission to become a leading global company,” she said.

Zai Lab declined requests for interviews.