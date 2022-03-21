After acquisitions and new deals, Recro rebrands to Societal CDMO

The team at Recro, a CDMO based out of Pennsylvania, has made a flurry of moves in the past year, expanding its operations to the West Coast with the acquisition of Irisys, and expanding its dosage forms in the process. Next up: a rebrand.

Recro will become Societal CDMO, and carry the new tagline of “bringing science to society,” the company announced Monday morning. It will also enact a new Nasdaq stock ticker of SCTL, which goes into effect on March 22. The rebrand comes as the company adjusts to a flurry of moves that has expanded its footprint to make it a coast-to-coast operation and offer more services for its clients.

“When we set out to rebrand Recro, we sought a name and identity that carried with it a purpose, one…

