After acquisitions and new deals, Recro rebrands to Societal CDMO

March 21, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on After acquisitions and new deals, Recro rebrands to Societal CDMO

The team at Recro, a CDMO based out of Pennsylvania, has made a flurry of moves in the past year, expanding its operations to the West Coast with the acquisition of Irisys, and expanding its dosage forms in the process. Next up: a rebrand.

Recro will become Societal CDMO, and carry the new tagline of “bringing science to society,” the company announced Monday morning. It will also enact a new Nasdaq stock ticker of SCTL, which goes into effect on March 22. The rebrand comes as the company adjusts to a flurry of moves that has expanded its footprint to make it a coast-to-coast operation and offer more services for its clients.

Moving beyond just solid dose, Recro Pharma is headed to San Diego with acquisition

“When we set out to rebrand Recro, we sought a name and identity that carried with it a purpose, one…
Click here to view original post