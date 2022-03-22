Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present Late-Breaking Data at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting (AAN)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced a late-breaking oral presentation on the efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 Lavender study of trofinetide, an investigational treatment for Rett syndrome (RTT), will be presented at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting (AAN), held in Seattle, WA, April 2-7, and virtually April 24-26, 2022. “We look forward to the upcoming presentation of the Phase 3 Lavender results at this year’s AAN

Click here to view original post