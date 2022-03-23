Ocelot Bio Closes $36 Million Series A Financing, Appoints Katherine Vega Stultz as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #SeriesA–Ocelot Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics to treat complications of end-stage liver disease (ESLD), today announced the close of a $36 million Series A financing led by RA Capital Management, Venrock and Vivo Capital and the appointment of Katherine Vega Stultz, an experienced pharmaceutical and biotech executive, as president and chief executive officer. Ocelot Bio recently received clearance f

Click here to view original post