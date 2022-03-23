Thermo Fisher Scientific to Support National Program to Accelerate SARS-CoV-2 Variant Identification

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced its collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Initiative, Helix, and Rosalind aimed at developing a new genotyping method for SARS-CoV-2 that could speed up the identification of variants as they emerge. Utilizing a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based genotyping approach that can be implemented in any testing lab perfo

