Salk scientist Tony Hunter receives 2022 AACR Lifetime Achievement Award in Cancer Research

LA JOLLA—Salk Institute Professor Tony Hunter will receive the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research at the April annual meeting of AACR, the largest cancer research organization in the world dedicated to preventing and curing all cancers. This major award is a significant recognition of Hunter’s contributions to cancer research, which have led to the development of the highly effective leukemia drug GleevecTM.

“This prestigious award is a fitting recognition of Tony’s research contributions throughout his extensive career,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “His seminal discovery of the importance of tyrosine phosphorylation in cancer has not only broadened our understanding of cancer but has paved the way for developing successful therapeutics for leukemia and other cancers.”

Hunter, who is an American Cancer Society Professor and holds the Renato…

