Richard Murphy, former Salk Institute president and CEO, dies at 77

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute mourns the loss of Richard “Rich” Murphy, who died March 24, 2022, in La Quinta, California at the age of 77. Murphy served as the Institute’s president and CEO from 2000 to 2007.

During his tenure, Murphy led the renovation of nearly a third of Salk’s research space and the hiring of 16 new investigators to strengthen the Institute’s cancer, plant biology and gene regulation research programs. With the support of $160 million in philanthropic funds raised during Murphy’s term, the Institute also established new research groups in chemistry and computational and theoretical biology, and core facilities for mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic imaging and stem cell research.

Before his retirement, Murphy’s research focused on proteins called neurotrophins, which are produced…

Click here to view original post